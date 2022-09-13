The two countries have fought two wars and seen regular smaller clashes over the course of three decades

Dozens of soldiers have been killed in fighting between neighbouring countries Armenia and Azerbaijan. Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said 49 of its soldiers died in overnight clashes. Azerbaijan says 50 of its military personnel were killed.

Also in the programme: Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba accused Germany of not supplying enough heavy weapons, we will hear the view from Berlin; and British film director Terence Davies tells us the significance of the godfather of the New Wave of French cinema, Jean-Luc Godard, who died today in Switzerland.

