Main content

Ukraine retook 6,000 sq km this month- Zelenksy

Ukrainian officials say their army is continuing to make progress in the Kharkiv region -- and the Russians don't appear to have the capability to stop the advance.

Ukrainian officials say their army is continuing to make progress in the Kharkiv region -- and the Russians don't appear to have the capability to stop the advance. We speak to Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister Volodymyr Havrylov.

Also today: the petition calling on President Putin to resign; and William Ruto has been sworn in as Kenya's new president.

(Photo: Ukrainian troops pose with flags in a village retaken from Russian control in the north-eastern Kharkiv region. Credit: Reuters)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Russia failing in war aims, Ukrainian defence official says

Next

13/09/2022 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 13:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.