Main content
Ukraine retook 6,000 sq km this month- Zelenksy
Ukrainian officials say their army is continuing to make progress in the Kharkiv region -- and the Russians don't appear to have the capability to stop the advance.
Ukrainian officials say their army is continuing to make progress in the Kharkiv region -- and the Russians don't appear to have the capability to stop the advance. We speak to Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister Volodymyr Havrylov.
Also today: the petition calling on President Putin to resign; and William Ruto has been sworn in as Kenya's new president.
(Photo: Ukrainian troops pose with flags in a village retaken from Russian control in the north-eastern Kharkiv region. Credit: Reuters)
Last on
Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service
More episodes
Broadcast
- Today 13:06GMTBBC World Service