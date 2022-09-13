Ukrainian officials say their army is continuing to make progress in the Kharkiv region -- and the Russians don't appear to have the capability to stop the advance.

Ukrainian officials say their army is continuing to make progress in the Kharkiv region -- and the Russians don't appear to have the capability to stop the advance. We speak to Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister Volodymyr Havrylov.

Also today: the petition calling on President Putin to resign; and William Ruto has been sworn in as Kenya's new president.

(Photo: Ukrainian troops pose with flags in a village retaken from Russian control in the north-eastern Kharkiv region. Credit: Reuters)