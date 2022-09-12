As Ukraine makes further advances against Russian forces, a senior Ukrainian defence official tells us the Kremlin is failing in its stated war aims.

The Ukrainian army has said it’s taken back 20 villages in the past 24 hours in its continued counter-offensive in the north-east of the country.

Yuriy Sak, an advisor to Ukraine's defence minister, tells us the Kremlin is failing in its stated war aims.

Also in the programme: King Charles III addresses parliament for the first time since he became monarch following the death of his mother; and a far-right party with neo-Nazi roots looks to be the big winner in Sweden's tightly fought elections.

(Photo shows a Ukrainian flag waving in front of a statue in Kharkiv region. Credit: Getty Images)