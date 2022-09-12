Over the last 48 hours there have been gains on the Ukrainian side, particularly in the north east. The Ukrainian army says it has taken back another twenty villages. The defence minister Oleksii Reznikov has said the priority now is to secure the territorial gains made in a week of rapid advances in the Kharkiv region. The Russian army abandoned equipment and ammunition as it withdrew from areas it had held since the first weeks of the war. The head of the Russian administration in the Kharkiv region, Vitaly Ganchev, said Ukrainian forces had outnumbered Russian by eight to one and so Russia decided to withdraw.

Also on the programme: three days after the death of his mother, her Majesty the Queen, King Charles the III, addresses Members of Parliament and Peers in Westminster Hall; and we hear about the outcome of elections in Sweden, where an anti-immigration party with neo nazi roots has done very well.

(Photo: A Ukrainian serviceman pets a dog after return from the village of Udy, recently liberated by Ukrainian Armed Forces, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the town of Zolochiv, Kharkiv region, Ukraine September 12, 2022. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich)