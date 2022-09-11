Main content
Queen's coffin goes to Edinburgh
The Queen's coffin has arrived at Holyroodhouse Palace
The Queen's coffin was driven to the Scottish capital, Edinburgh. It has now arrived at the Palace of Holyroodhouse - the official residence of the British monarch in Scotland. Also in the programme, voting has finished in Sweden's election, as far-right candidates gain ground. And, after months of grinding war, Ukraine seems to have made astonishing advances on the battlefield. (Photo: The Queen"s coffin arrives in Edinburgh 11/09/2022 European Pressphoto Agency)
Last on
Today 20:06GMT
BBC World Service
More episodes
Next
Broadcast
- Today 20:06GMTBBC World Service