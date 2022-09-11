Main content

Queen's coffin goes to Edinburgh

The Queen's coffin has arrived at Holyroodhouse Palace

The Queen's coffin was driven to the Scottish capital, Edinburgh. It has now arrived at the Palace of Holyroodhouse - the official residence of the British monarch in Scotland. Also in the programme, voting has finished in Sweden's election, as far-right candidates gain ground. And, after months of grinding war, Ukraine seems to have made astonishing advances on the battlefield. (Photo: The Queen"s coffin arrives in Edinburgh 11/09/2022 European Pressphoto Agency)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Coffin of Queen Elizabeth II travels from Balmoral castle to Edinburgh

Next

12/09/2022 13:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.