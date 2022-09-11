The Queen's coffin was driven to the Scottish capital, Edinburgh. It has now arrived at the Palace of Holyroodhouse - the official residence of the British monarch in Scotland. Also in the programme, voting has finished in Sweden's election, as far-right candidates gain ground. And, after months of grinding war, Ukraine seems to have made astonishing advances on the battlefield. (Photo: The Queen"s coffin arrives in Edinburgh 11/09/2022 European Pressphoto Agency)

