Coffin of Queen Elizabeth II travels from Balmoral castle to Edinburgh
Crowds of mourners in Scotland are lining the route of Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin as it makes its final journey
Crowds of mourners in Scotland are lining the route of Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin as it makes its final journey to Edinburgh. Also on the program, the commander-in-chief of Ukraine’s army says his forces have liberated more than three-thousand square kilometres of land occupied by Russia since the start of the month. And in Sweden voters are casting their ballots in what’s expected to be one of the most closely fought elections in the country’s history. (BBC)
Today 12:06GMT
