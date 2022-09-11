Main content

Coffin of Queen Elizabeth II travels from Balmoral castle to Edinburgh

Crowds of mourners in Scotland are lining the route of Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin as it makes its final journey

Crowds of mourners in Scotland are lining the route of Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin as it makes its final journey to Edinburgh. Also on the program, the commander-in-chief of Ukraine’s army says his forces have liberated more than three-thousand square kilometres of land occupied by Russia since the start of the month. And in Sweden voters are casting their ballots in what’s expected to be one of the most closely fought elections in the country’s history. (BBC)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 12:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Charles praises Queen's reign

Next

11/09/2022 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 12:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.