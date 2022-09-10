King Charles the third has said he will strive to follow the example of his mother, Queen Elizabeth, during a ceremony in Britain formally proclaiming him as monarch. Queen Elizabeth's funeral will be on the nineteenth of September.

Also in the programme: Russian forces have withdrawn from key eastern towns in Ukraine.

(PHOTO: Britain’s King Charles arrives at Buckingham Palace after the Accession Council ceremony during which he was proclaimed Britain’s new monarch. CREDIT: REUTERS/Henry Nicholls TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)