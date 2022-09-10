Main content

Charles praises Queen's reign

King Charles III praised the Queen's "unequalled reign"

King Charles the third has said he will strive to follow the example of his mother, Queen Elizabeth, during a ceremony in Britain formally proclaiming him as monarch. Queen Elizabeth's funeral will be on the nineteenth of September.

Also in the programme: Russian forces have withdrawn from key eastern towns in Ukraine.

(PHOTO: Britain’s King Charles arrives at Buckingham Palace after the Accession Council ceremony during which he was proclaimed Britain’s new monarch. CREDIT: REUTERS/Henry Nicholls TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

