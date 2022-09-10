Main content

King Charles III has been formally proclaimed as the new monarch

King Charles III has been formally proclaimed as the new monarch, at a historic ceremony in Britain

King Charles III has been formally proclaimed as the new monarch, at a historic ceremony in Britain. In an address to around two hundred of the most senior figures in British society, including six former British prime ministers, King Charles said he was deeply aware of the great inheritance, duties and heavy responsibilities of the Sovereignty that had now passed to him. Also on the program, we speak to Dr. Charles Swanton about new research that could revolutionize the way we understand cancer.
(King Charles III/Getty)

