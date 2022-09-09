Main content

King Charles III makes first speech as monarch

Britain’s new monarch, King Charles III, has given his first speech, as the nation continues to mourn the Queen.

In his first speech as monarch, King Charles III spoke of his profound sorrow over the loss of his mother. He also said he would serve as king with respect, honour and love. We speak to the King’s former communications secretary about what his reign might be like. Also on the programme, we speak to Mary Robinson, former President of Ireland, about her memories of the Queen.

