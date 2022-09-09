Grief and a profound sense of loss as people in the UK mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth who died on Thursday at the age of 96.

Gun salutes have taken place across the UK to mark her passing. We remember her 70-years-long reign and hear tributes from around the world...

We also look ahead to what is going to happen in the coming days and to a new era under King Charles III. What sort of monarch will he prove to be?

(Photo: Queen Elizabeth II)