Queen Elizabeth's doctors have expressed concern for her health and have recommended that she stay under medical supervision.

The British monarch's close family have travelled to her residence in Scotland to be at her side.

Also in the programme: Western countries have announced that they are to send yet more weapons and money to Ukraine as President Zelensky claims military success in the south; and UK scientists are seeking World Health Organisation approval for a promising new malaria vaccine.

(Photo shows f Queen Elizabeth II on the balcony of Buckingham Palace. Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Wire)