Putin says sanctions aren't working

President Putin has said that western sanctions imposed because of his attack on Ukraine threaten the entire world. But he added they weren't working, and that Russia wasn't losing anything.

Also in the programme: US congressman Brad Sherman on Ethiopia; and the woman who can sniff out Parkinson's disease.

(Picture: Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok. Credit: Sputnik/Sergey Bobylev/Pool via REUTERS)

Liz Truss faces parliament as British PM

