Britain's new prime minister, Liz Truss, rules out a windfall tax on energy producers whose profits are soaring with the price of wholesale gas.

Also on the programme: Ethiopian diplomat defends the government's record in its civil war; and a study finds that wild chimpanzees use tree roots to drum out messages.

(Picture: Liz Truss speaks during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, London. Credit: PA Photo)