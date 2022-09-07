Main content
Liz Truss faces parliament as British PM
The new British prime minister, Liz Truss, rules out a windfall tax on energy companies.
Britain's new prime minister, Liz Truss, rules out a windfall tax on energy producers whose profits are soaring with the price of wholesale gas.
Also on the programme: Ethiopian diplomat defends the government's record in its civil war; and a study finds that wild chimpanzees use tree roots to drum out messages.
(Picture: Liz Truss speaks during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, London. Credit: PA Photo)
