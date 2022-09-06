Main content
Liz Truss announces priorities and unveils ministers
Britain's new prime minister says her top priorities are cutting taxes, tackling high energy costs and improving healthcare as she unveils her ministerial team.
Also in the programme: IAEA report on Zaporizhzhia; and Tico the wayward manatee.
(Picture:New British Prime Minister Liz Truss arrives at 10 Downing, London, United Kingdom - 06 Sep 2022 Credit: Photo by NEIL HALL /EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)
