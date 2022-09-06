Main content

Liz Truss announces priorities and unveils ministers

Britain's new prime minister says her top priorities are cutting taxes, tackling high energy costs and improving healthcare as she unveils her ministerial team.

Britain's new prime minister says her top priorities are cutting taxes, tackling high energy costs and improving healthcare as she unveils her ministerial team.

Also in the programme: IAEA report on Zaporizhzhia; and Tico the wayward manatee.

(Picture:New British Prime Minister Liz Truss arrives at 10 Downing, London, United Kingdom - 06 Sep 2022 Credit: Photo by NEIL HALL /EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

06/09/2022 14:06 GMT

Next

07/09/2022 13:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.