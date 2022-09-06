Britain's new prime minister says her top priorities are cutting taxes, tackling high energy costs and improving healthcare as she unveils her ministerial team.

Also in the programme: IAEA report on Zaporizhzhia; and Tico the wayward manatee.

(Picture:New British Prime Minister Liz Truss arrives at 10 Downing, London, United Kingdom - 06 Sep 2022 Credit: Photo by NEIL HALL /EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)