Liz Truss appointed UK prime minister

New UK PM takes office at a time of a severe economic crisis and the war in Ukraine

After this morning´s Johnson farewell in a speech outside No 10 Downing Street, the new British prime minister, Liz Truss, is setting up a new cabinet.

Also in the programme: efforts continue in Pakistan to prevent the overflow of the largest lake in the country after devastating floods; and a manhunt is on in Canada to arrest one of the suspects of a mass stabbing in the western Canadian province of Saskatchewan.

(Photo: Queen Elizabeth II welcomes Liz Truss during an audience at Balmoral, Scotland. Credit: EPA.)

