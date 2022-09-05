Main content

Liz Truss to be new UK prime minister

Liz Truss will be the new UK prime minister after defeating Rishi Sunak in the Tory leadership contest

Liz Truss will be the new UK prime minister after defeating Rishi Sunak in the Tory leadership contest. It was a closer contest than some analysts predicted, with Truss taking 57% of valid votes cast among Conservative Party members. We hear reaction from a Conservative Party MP and the UK's former ambassador to the United States. Also on the programme: we speak to a friend of Ivan Safronov, the Russian reporter who has been handed a 22-year jail term after being convicted of treason charges by a Moscow court; and China becomes the first country to approve an inhaled Covid vaccine. (Image: Liz Truss outside the Conservative Party headquarters, London, September 5, 2022. REUTERS/Phil Noble)

