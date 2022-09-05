Liz Truss will be the new UK prime minister after defeating Rishi Sunak in the Tory leadership contest. It was a closer contest than some analysts predicted, with Truss taking 57% of valid votes cast among Conservative Party members. We hear reaction from a Conservative Party MP and the UK's former ambassador to the United States. Also on the programme: we speak to a friend of Ivan Safronov, the Russian reporter who has been handed a 22-year jail term after being convicted of treason charges by a Moscow court; and China becomes the first country to approve an inhaled Covid vaccine. (Image: Liz Truss outside the Conservative Party headquarters, London, September 5, 2022. REUTERS/Phil Noble)

Show less