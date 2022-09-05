The Foreign Secretary replaces Boris Johnson as PM on Tuesday once appointed by Queen Elizabeth. Ms Truss won 57% of the vote in a poll of party members.

Ms Truss will replace Boris Johnson on Tuesday once appointed by Queen Elizabeth. She won fifty- seven percent of the vote in a poll of party members. Ms Truss faces major economic challenges, with a predicted recession looming, but she's promised to cut taxes, grow the economy and tackle the energy crisis. She'll also have to try to unite her party, which is lagging in opinion polls.

Also on the programme: we hear from the UN's senior humanitarian official, Martin Griffiths in Somalia, where a prolonged drought has sent the country to the brink of famine. And there's been another big jump in European energy prices, following Russia's decision to shut down Nordstream One, the main gas pipeline to Western Europe, until further notice.

(Picture: Liz Truss accepts the leadership of the Conservative Party. Credit: EPA / Hall)