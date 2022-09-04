Germany, Sweden and Finland to spend on support packages for the rising cost of energy.

European governments are starting to introduce relief packages in an effort to soften the blow of rising energy prices and the cost of living crisis. Germany, Sweden and Finland have sought to bolster their financial defences because of the impact of the war in Ukraine.

Also in the programme: We hear from a former Pakistani minister over promises to compensate countries hit by the consequences of global heating; and long queues have formed outside polling centres in Chile, where more than 15 million people are casting their votes in a referendum on a new constitution.

(PICTURE: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has announced a new package of relief measures to counter rising energy prices. CREDIT: EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)