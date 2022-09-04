European leaders are being increasingly explicit: Russia - they say - is waging a two-pronged war in Europe. On the ground in Ukraine - and along underwater pipelines, where Moscow is switching off the flow of gas and raising the price of energy in European homes. We hear how governments are adopting a range of packages to help their citizens.

Also in the programme: We go to Chile where voting is getting underway in a referendum on a new constitution, and we hear from the US state of Mississippi, where some residents can't get access to clean water because its contaminated.

(Photo: The Nord Stream 1 pipeline in Lubmin, Germany. Credit: Reuters)