The funeral has taken place in Moscow of the last Soviet leader, Mikhail Gorbachev.

Russians have gathered in Moscow to bid farewell to Mikhail Gorbachev, the last leader of the Soviet Union, who died on Tuesday at the age of 91. We’ll hear from our Moscow correspondent Steve Rosenberg, who was there.

Also in the programme: what was behind the second failed attempt to launch the Artemis One rocket; and we hear from the prosecutor at the International Criminal Court and his latest bid to push for justice in Sudan.

Photo: The funeral of the late former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev in Moscow Credit: Maxim Shipenkov/EPA-EFE/REX