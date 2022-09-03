Mourners in Moscow queue to pay their respects to the last Soviet leader, Mikhail Gorbachev, whose funeral is taking place today.

We'll hear from Moscow and the former Soviet republic of Lithuania about the impact of the protagonist of perestroika.

Also in the programme: the women trying to protect their children from the floods that have swept across Pakistan; and could some planets in our solar system have rivers of diamonds flowing beneath their surface?

(Photo shows honour guards standing by the coffin of Mikhail Gorbachev, the last leader of the Soviet Union. Credit: Alexander Nemenov/Reuters)