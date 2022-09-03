Main content

Funeral of Mikhail Gorbachev, the last Soviet leader

Mourners in Moscow queue to pay their respects to the last Soviet leader, Mikhail Gorbachev, whose funeral is taking place today.

We'll hear from Moscow and the former Soviet republic of Lithuania about the impact of the protagonist of perestroika.

Also in the programme: the women trying to protect their children from the floods that have swept across Pakistan; and could some planets in our solar system have rivers of diamonds flowing beneath their surface?

(Photo shows honour guards standing by the coffin of Mikhail Gorbachev, the last leader of the Soviet Union. Credit: Alexander Nemenov/Reuters)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 12:06GMT
BBC World Service

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 12:06GMT
    BBC World Service

