G7 proposes price cap on Russian oil

The G7 are proposing a price cap on the Russian oil they buy.

Members of the G7 have agreed to impose a price cap on Russian oil in a bid to hit Moscow's ability to finance the war in Ukraine. Also in the programme, Argentina's vice-president has narrowly avoided assassination after a gunman's weapon jammed as he aimed at her. And Nasa will have another go at launching its new moon rocket after the aborted attempt at the start of this week.

(Photo: A Russian oil refinery; Credit: Reuters)

