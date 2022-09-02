Argentina's vice president Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner has narrowly escaped an assassination attempt after a gunman’s weapon failed to fire. In light of the incident, Friday has been declared a national holiday.

Also on the programme: floods in Pakistan have devastated crops, so how will the country make up for lost harvests? And the power of crustaceans: how shells might be able to save batteries.

(Photo: Argentine Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner greets supporters gathered outside the National Congress. Credit: Agustin Marcarian/Reuters)