Argentina's vice president narrowly escapes assassination
Video appears to show weapon jamming as gunman targets Argentina's vice president
Argentina's vice president Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner has narrowly escaped an assassination attempt after a gunman’s weapon failed to fire. In light of the incident, Friday has been declared a national holiday.
Also on the programme: floods in Pakistan have devastated crops, so how will the country make up for lost harvests? And the power of crustaceans: how shells might be able to save batteries.
(Photo: Argentine Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner greets supporters gathered outside the National Congress. Credit: Agustin Marcarian/Reuters)
