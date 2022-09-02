Main content

Argentina's vice president narrowly escapes assassination

Video appears to show weapon jamming as gunman targets Argentina's vice president

Argentina's vice president Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner has narrowly escaped an assassination attempt after a gunman’s weapon failed to fire. In light of the incident, Friday has been declared a national holiday.

Also on the programme: floods in Pakistan have devastated crops, so how will the country make up for lost harvests? And the power of crustaceans: how shells might be able to save batteries.

(Photo: Argentine Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner greets supporters gathered outside the National Congress. Credit: Agustin Marcarian/Reuters)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Uighur Muslims: UN’s China report does not go far enough

Next

G7 proposes price cap on Russian oil

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 13:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.