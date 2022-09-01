Main content
Uighur Muslims: UN’s China report does not go far enough
The UN has accused China of serious human rights violations against Uighur Muslims.
The UN has accused China of serious human rights violations against Uighur Muslims, in a long- delayed report into allegations of abuse in the Xinjiang region. Also on the programme: the head of the UN nuclear agency says inspectors will remain at the Ukrainian nuclear plant threatened by shelling; and how Jackson, Mississippi, ended up without running water.
(Photo: Activists in Jakarta protest against China's policy towards Uighurs; Credit: Reuters)
