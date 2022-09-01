The UN has accused China of serious human rights violations against Uighur Muslims.

The UN has accused China of serious human rights violations against Uighur Muslims, in a long- delayed report into allegations of abuse in the Xinjiang region. Also on the programme: the head of the UN nuclear agency says inspectors will remain at the Ukrainian nuclear plant threatened by shelling; and how Jackson, Mississippi, ended up without running water.

(Photo: Activists in Jakarta protest against China's policy towards Uighurs; Credit: Reuters)