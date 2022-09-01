Main content

Uighur Muslims: UN’s China report does not go far enough

The UN has accused China of serious human rights violations against Uighur Muslims.

The UN has accused China of serious human rights violations against Uighur Muslims, in a long- delayed report into allegations of abuse in the Xinjiang region. Also on the programme: the head of the UN nuclear agency says inspectors will remain at the Ukrainian nuclear plant threatened by shelling; and how Jackson, Mississippi, ended up without running water.

(Photo: Activists in Jakarta protest against China's policy towards Uighurs; Credit: Reuters)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

UN report says China may have committed crimes against humanity

Next

02/09/2022 13:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.