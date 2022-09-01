UN report accuses China of human rights abuses in Xinjiang which may constitute crimes against humanity -- including arbitrary detention, forced labour and rape.

Also in the programme: IAEA team reaches Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant; and British Vogue's editor.

(Picture: A motorcade transporting the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) expert mission arrives at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Ukraine. Credit: REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko)