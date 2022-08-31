Russia announces a three-day suspension of gas to Germany for pipeline maintenance to the Nordstream 1 pipeline, exacerbating concerns of gas shortages this coming winter.

Russia has announced a three-day suspension of gas to Germany for pipeline maintenance to the Nordstream 1 pipeline, exacerbating concerns of gas shortages this coming winter. Many accuse Russia of weaponising its position as a major supplier of gas to Europe -- and in the case of Germany, before the war in Ukriane, more than half of its gas came from Russia. How concerned is Germany by this latest interruption to gas supplies?

Also on the programme; European Union foreign ministers have agreed to make it harder and more expensive for Russian citizens to secure visas to enter the EU. And Germany has reached a compensation deal with the relatives of Israelis killed in an attack on the 1972 Munich Olympics.

