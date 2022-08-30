Main content

Ukraine grain ship docks in Djibouti

The first Ukrainian grain ship reaches the Horn of Africa. It is the first vessel carrying Ukrainian grain to arrive in Africa since Russia invaded the country in February.

The first grain from Ukraine in months reaches the Horn of Africa. It is the first vessel carrying Ukrainian grain to arrive in Africa since Russia invaded the country in February. Tens of millions of people in the region are in need of food aid - a combination of drought, conflict and price rises caused by the war in Europe.

Also on the programme: After Monday's bloodshed, is Iraq heading for fresh elections? And a human rights group says a Saudi woman has been sentenced to forty-five years in prison for social media posts.

(Photo: A World Food Programme staff looks on as the MV Brave Commander carrying wheat grain from Yuzhny Port in Ukraine to the drought-stricken Horn of Africa docks at port of Djibouti in Djibouti, August 30, 2022. Credit: Hugh Rutherford/World Food Programme)

Today 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

31/08/2022 13:06 GMT

Broadcast

  Today 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service

