More than thirty people are dead following fighting between rival Shia militia after the powerful Shia cleric, Moqtada al-Sadr, said he was stepping away from politics. His appeal for them to stop has now restored calm.

Also in the programme: the general who oversaw the withdrawal of the US military in Afghanistan speaks about no longer having a presence there; and how male dolphins make male friends for life, behaviour not previously confirmed among animals.

(Photo shows members of militias loyal to cleric Muqtada al-Sadr in Baghdad, Iraq. Credit: Miurtaja Lateef/EPA)