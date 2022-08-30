Main content

Iraq militia leader orders fighters to stop after deadly violence

Militia leader Moqtada al-Sadr has ordered his followers to stop fighting after deadly violence rocked Baghdad. killing more than thirty people.

More than thirty people are dead following fighting between rival Shia militia after the powerful Shia cleric, Moqtada al-Sadr, said he was stepping away from politics. His appeal for them to stop has now restored calm.

Also in the programme: the general who oversaw the withdrawal of the US military in Afghanistan speaks about no longer having a presence there; and how male dolphins make male friends for life, behaviour not previously confirmed among animals.

(Photo shows members of militias loyal to cleric Muqtada al-Sadr in Baghdad, Iraq. Credit: Miurtaja Lateef/EPA)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Buildings stormed after Moqtada al-Sadr retires from Iraqi politics

Next

30/08/2022 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 13:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.