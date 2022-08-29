One of Iraq's most powerful figures, Moqtada al-Sadr, who has been at the centre of a long crisis over forming a government, says he is retiring from political life.

One of Iraq's most powerful figures, Moqtada al-Sadr, who has been at the centre of a long crisis over forming a government, says he is retiring from political life. Several people were reported killed in clashes when his supporters stormed the presidential palace after the announcement.

Also in the programme: Ukraine says its army has begun an offensive in the south, where it's trying to drive Russian forces from the city of Kherson – we’ll hear from a resident; and Nasa has postponed the launch of its new moon rocket.

(Picture: Iraqi cleric Moqtada al-Sadr in 2015. Picture credit: Getty Images)