Aid agencies struggle to help in flood-stricken Pakistan

The challenges facing aid agencies as people across Pakistan endure devastating floods

As people across Pakistan endure devastating floods, local and international agencies face challenges as they try to provide assistance.

We hear the latest from the southern province of Sindh, one of the worst-affected regions, and speak to the Pakistan director of CARE International, Adil Shiraz.

Also in the programme: How farmers in southern Spain are coping with the country's continuing drought; and the almost-impossible mission to repair ancient glass vessels shattered in the Beirut port explosion of 2020.

(Photo shows people wading through a flooded area following heavy rains in Nowshera District, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan. Credit: Bilawal Arbab/EPA)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

Broadcast

  • Today 13:06GMT
    BBC World Service

