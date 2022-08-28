One of Pakistan's southern provinces, Sindh, is bracing itself for worse to come as the country deals with catastrophic floods. The floods have killed nearly 1,000 people across Pakistan since June, while thousands have been displaced - and millions more affected. We hear the latest on the ground and speak to Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari. Also on the programme: we speak to Estonia's Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu, as reports suggests EU countries are considering tighter visa rules for Russians. And we look ahead to the American space agency launching its giant new Moon rocket on Monday. (Image: men walk along a flooded road in Suhbatpur, Pakistan, August 28, 2022. Reuters/Amer Hussain).

