Main content

Flood-hit Pakistan braces for worse to come

Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

One of Pakistan's southern provinces, Sindh, is bracing itself for worse to come as the country deals with catastrophic floods. The floods have killed nearly 1,000 people across Pakistan since June, while thousands have been displaced - and millions more affected. We hear the latest on the ground and speak to Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari. Also on the programme: we speak to Estonia's Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu, as reports suggests EU countries are considering tighter visa rules for Russians. And we look ahead to the American space agency launching its giant new Moon rocket on Monday. (Image: men walk along a flooded road in Suhbatpur, Pakistan, August 28, 2022. Reuters/Amer Hussain).

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Pakistan grapples with unprecedented floods

Next

29/08/2022 13:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.