Pakistan grapples with unprecedented floods

Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

Pakistan grapples with unprecedented floods. We look ahead to a rocket launch designed to get astronauts on the moon again - but once there what will they do? Also in the programme satirists take to the stage in the Scottish capital Edinburgh and cast their sharp eyes over Boris Johnson's years in power; and the return of drum and bass to UK dancefloors.

(Photo: Pakistani family in the flood; Credit: Reuters)

