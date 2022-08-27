Tens of thousands of people have fled their homes in northern Pakistan after floods devastate the country.

Tens of thousands of people have fled their homes in northern Pakistan following weeks of deadly flooding. We speak to Pakistan's climate minister Sherry Rahman.

Also in the programme: the head of Ukraine's atomic energy agency on the situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant; and Serbia and Kosovo settle border dispute.

(Picture: Pakistan Navy Soldiers rescue people from a flooded area in Dadu District, Sindh province, Pakistan. Photo by WAQAR HUSSAIN/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)