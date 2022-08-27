More deaths in Pakistan as flooding worsens in the north of the country.

There's been little let up in the rains in Pakistan and the government has told people to take refuge on higher ground; also, we discuss how the war in Ukraine has affected Russia's international status; and why a British musician has started a project to share income with fans who contribute ideas for his material.

(Photo: Displaced people wait to get food and other assistance after fleeing their flood-hit homes Credit: Sabir Mazhar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)