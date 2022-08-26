Main content

Ethiopia: Air strikes in Tigray region

Doctors in the Ethiopian region of Tigray say four people have been killed in air strikes that hit a children's playground; rebels have blamed government forces.

Medical staff in northern Ethiopia say air strikes on the capital of the Tigray region have killed four people. The chief clinical director at Mekelle's main hospital (Kibrom Gebreslassie) said two of the victims were children who'd been in a playground. Tigrayan rebels have accused government forces of carrying out the attacks. Addis Ababa hasn't responded to the accusation but has warned people in the area to stay from facilities used by rebels. We will hear from a doctor who treated the wounded

Also in the programme: Why the Iran nuclear deal has more supporters in Israel than you might imagine; and the US Department of Justice has released court papers - known as an affidavit - that convinced a judge to authorise a search of Donald Trump's estate in Mar-a-Lago, Florida.

(Photo: Air strike hits Mekelle, Tigray region. Credit: Reuters)

