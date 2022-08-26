As Europe's energy costs skyrocket, Russia is burning off large amounts of natural gas, according to analysis shared with BBC News.

As satellite images suggest Russia's burning off large amounts of gas normally destined for the EU, we'll hear from a European energy minister.

So what can governments do as they are caught between squeezed national budgets and millions who can't pay their bills?

Also in the programme: Fighting between Ethiopian government forces and Tigrayan rebels appears to have intensified, with reports of air strikes hitting the city of Mekelle; and the world's most powerful telescope gives new insights into planets beyond our solar system.

(Photo shows a colourised version of a satellite image capturing infrared radiation from the burning of gas at the Portovaya plant. Credit: European Union, Copernicus Sentinel-2/Reuters)