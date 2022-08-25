Main content

Abortion trigger bans go into effect in three more US states

After the overturn of Roe v Wade, these laws can restrict abortion at any stage of pregnancy

Texas, Tennessee, and Idaho have put in place new restrictions on access to abortion for millions of women, in some cases imposing punishments on doctors who need to carry out an abortion. But last night in Idaho, a judge issued a ruling which offers some protection to emergency doctors in certain circumstances. We spoke asked one such doctor for her reaction.

Also in the programme: Five years since millions of Rohingyas fled genocide in Myanmar, they continue to live in perilous conditions; and Tijuana’s Mayor Montserrat Caballero tells us how threats from organised crime forced her to lockdown her city.

(File photo: Women's March rally against court overturning Roe v. Wade abortion decision in Washington. Credit: Reuters).

Yesterday 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

Fifth anniversary of Rohingya Muslims fleeing Myanmar crackdown

Russia burns gas as Europe's energy bills rocket

