Main content

Fifth anniversary of Rohingya Muslims fleeing Myanmar crackdown

What’s become of the many Rohingya Muslims who fled Myanmar, and what chance do they have of going home in the next five years?

Five years after hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims fled Myanmar we'll find out what's become of them.

Also in the programme: a court in Pakistan has given interim bail to the former prime minister, Imran Khan, who's facing terrorism charges; and why the French president, Emmanuel Macron, is starting a two-day visit to Algeria to try to repair relations with its former colony.

(Photo shows Rohingya refugees holding placards at the Kutupalong Refugee Camp in Bangladesh to mark the fifth anniversary of their fleeing from neighbouring Myanmar. Credit: Rafiqur Rahman/Reuters)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Ukrainians ready for 'war of attrition'

Next

25/08/2022 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 13:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.