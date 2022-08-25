What’s become of the many Rohingya Muslims who fled Myanmar, and what chance do they have of going home in the next five years?

Also in the programme: a court in Pakistan has given interim bail to the former prime minister, Imran Khan, who's facing terrorism charges; and why the French president, Emmanuel Macron, is starting a two-day visit to Algeria to try to repair relations with its former colony.

(Photo shows Rohingya refugees holding placards at the Kutupalong Refugee Camp in Bangladesh to mark the fifth anniversary of their fleeing from neighbouring Myanmar. Credit: Rafiqur Rahman/Reuters)