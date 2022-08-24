Main content

Ukrainians ready for 'war of attrition'

Ukraine marks its 31st independence six months after the Russian invasion

Ukraine marks 31 years of independence and six months of war with Russia; we ask why a Ukrainian counter-offensive in the south east of the country appears to have stalled. Also on the programme: Who are the Hollywood celebrities outed for using too much water in a severe drought; and we speak to the youngest pilot to fly solo around the world.

(Picture: A woman holding a Ukrainian flag in Kyiv. Credit: EPA)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Ukraine marks Independence Day and six months since Russia's invasion

Next

25/08/2022 13:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.