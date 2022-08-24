Main content
Ukrainians ready for 'war of attrition'
Ukraine marks its 31st independence six months after the Russian invasion
Ukraine marks 31 years of independence and six months of war with Russia; we ask why a Ukrainian counter-offensive in the south east of the country appears to have stalled. Also on the programme: Who are the Hollywood celebrities outed for using too much water in a severe drought; and we speak to the youngest pilot to fly solo around the world.
(Picture: A woman holding a Ukrainian flag in Kyiv. Credit: EPA)
