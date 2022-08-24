People in Ukraine are marking the country's Independence Day amid tight security measures because of fears of renewed Russian strikes. It comes on the same day Russia’s invasion of the country reaches the sixth-month mark. We'll hear the latest from Kyiv, and interview Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister. Also on the programme: researchers have declared the dugong - known as the ocean's most gentle giant - regionally extinct in China. And Thailand's top court has suspended prime minister Prayuth Chan-ocha from official duty while it considers a legal challenge to his term limit. (Image: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and his wife Olena visit the Memory Wall of Fallen Defenders of Ukraine, August 24, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via Reuters).

Show less