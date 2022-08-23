Main content

Monkeypox drug trial in UK

British scientists begin first ever trial of an antiviral treatment for monkeypox.

Scientists from Oxford University in UK have begun the first ever trial of a monkeypox treatment. Also - Twitter's former head of security says the company misled regulators over its security flaws and data breach. Top flight football returns to Ukraine. And a human return to the moon draws closer.

Photo: Monkeypox test vials; Credit:Reuters)

