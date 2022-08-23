Main content

US warns of an increased threat to Ukraine

Washington has warned of an increased threat to civilian infrastructure and government facilities in Ukraine, and advised its own citizens to leave the country. A day ahead of Independence Day on Wednesday, which also marks six months into Russia's war of aggression, what is Kyiv expecting?

Also in the programme: the former prime minister of Malaysia, Najib Razak, begins a twelve year prison term for his role in one of the world's biggest financial corruption scandals, known as 1MDB; we hear from one of the journalists that broke the story seven years ago. And we report from Texas, where people at Houston's first gun buyback in two decades are handing over their weapons.

(Image: Ukraine"s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a joint news briefing with Poland"s President Andrzej Duda, Kyiv, Ukraine August 23, 2022 / Credit: Reuters / Viacheslav Ratynskyi)

