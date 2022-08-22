The daughter of prominent Russian ultra-nationalist, Alexander Dugin, was killed by a car bomb. Ukrainian officials have denied any involvement in the explosion.

Also on the programme, Shanghai's iconic skyline, known as the Bund, goes dark as drought hits power supplies. And Anthony Fauci, who led the US response to the Covid pandemic, has announced that he is to step down in December after five decades in government.

(Picture: Daria Dugina Credit: Reuters)