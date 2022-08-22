Pakistan's police have charged the country's former Prime Minister, Imran Khan, under anti-terror laws. Their investigation comes after he accused the police and judiciary of detaining and torturing a close aide. We speak to a former Special Assistant to Mr Khan. Also on the programme: we talk to Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovo's Deputy Prime Minister Donika Gërvalla-Schwarz about tensions in the Balkans, following the collapse of high-level crisis talks between the two countries in Brussels on Friday. And we hear how scientists at Cambridge University have developed ultra-thin, flexible "artificial leaves" which convert sunlight and water into fuel - and are light enough to float on water. (Image: file photo, Imran Khan speaks during an interview with Reuters in Islamabad, Pakistan June 4, 2021. REUTERS/Saiyna Bashir/File Photo)

