Main content

Russian MP blames Ukraine for killing

Darya Dugina died in a car bombing that may have targeted her father Alexander Dugin

Russia's investigative committee says Darya Dugina died after an explosion on a road outside Moscow. It is thought her father, the Russian philosopher Alexander Dugin, may have been the intended target of the attack. We hear from a Russian MP who blames Ukraine for her death.

Also in the programme: Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic has assured ethnic Serbs in Kosovo that his country will protect them from persecution; and Singapore's prime minister has said the country will end its ban on sex between men.

(PICTURE: Investigators work at the site of a suspected car bomb attack that killed Darya Dugina in Moscow region. CREDIT: Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation)

