A car bomb apparently intended to kill one of Russia's ideologues - Alexander Dugin - has claimed the life of his daughter, Darya, instead.

A car bomb apparently intended to kill one of Russia's ideologues - Alexander Dugin - has claimed the life of his daughter, Darya, instead.

We'll hear more about one of the men behind the ideas propelling Russia's strategy in Eastern Europe.

Also in the programme: A group of islanders from Panama are forced out of their homes because of rising sea levels; and the legal fight to play the board game dominos in a West London neighborhood:

(Photo shows Russian politologist Alexander Duginas he addresses a rally in Moscow, Russia October 18, 2014. Credit: Moscow News Agency via Reuters)