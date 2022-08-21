Main content

Car bomb kills Russian ideologue's daughter

A car bomb apparently intended to kill one of Russia's ideologues - Alexander Dugin - has claimed the life of his daughter, Darya, instead.

A car bomb apparently intended to kill one of Russia's ideologues - Alexander Dugin - has claimed the life of his daughter, Darya, instead.

We'll hear more about one of the men behind the ideas propelling Russia's strategy in Eastern Europe.

Also in the programme: A group of islanders from Panama are forced out of their homes because of rising sea levels; and the legal fight to play the board game dominos in a West London neighborhood:

(Photo shows Russian politologist Alexander Duginas he addresses a rally in Moscow, Russia October 18, 2014. Credit: Moscow News Agency via Reuters)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 12:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Somali forces battle Islamist militants for Mogadishu hotel

Next

21/08/2022 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 12:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.