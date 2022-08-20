Main content

Somali forces battle Islamist militants for Mogadishu hotel

Somali security forces are battling to regain control of a hotel in Mogadishu stormed on Friday by the Islamist militants, al-Shabab. in which at least 12 people were killed

Somali security forces are battling to regain control of a hotel in Mogadishu stormed on Friday by the Islamist militants, al-Shabab.

Attackers detonated at least two explosives outside the hotel before entering it on Friday evening.

At least 12 people have been killed in the attack by al-Shabab, though some local media reported that the death toll could be higher.

Also in the programme: Mexico's former Attorney General has been detained over the disappearance of 43 students in 2014 and dozens of arrest warrants issued for the military and police; and Chad's President brings together hundreds of representatives for a national dialogue ahead of elections, though an opposition leader tells us why he's staying away.

(Somali security officers drive past a section of Hotel Hayat, the scene of an al-Shabaab militant attack in Mogadishu, Somalia August 20, Credit: Feisal Omar/Reuters)

