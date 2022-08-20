Somali security forces are battling to regain control of a hotel in Mogadishu stormed on Friday by the Islamist militants, al-Shabab. in which at least 12 people were killed

Attackers detonated at least two explosives outside the hotel before entering it on Friday evening.

At least 12 people have been killed in the attack by al-Shabab, though some local media reported that the death toll could be higher.

Also in the programme: Mexico's former Attorney General has been detained over the disappearance of 43 students in 2014 and dozens of arrest warrants issued for the military and police; and Chad's President brings together hundreds of representatives for a national dialogue ahead of elections, though an opposition leader tells us why he's staying away.

(Somali security officers drive past a section of Hotel Hayat, the scene of an al-Shabaab militant attack in Mogadishu, Somalia August 20, Credit: Feisal Omar/Reuters)