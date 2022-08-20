At least 12 people have been killed after al-Shabab militants stormed a hotel in the Somali capital, Mogadishu, on Friday night. Police said attackers detonated two explosives outside the hotel before entering the building and opening fire.

Also in the programme: Russian leader Vladimir Putin has said UN officials will be granted permission to visit and inspect the Zaporizhzhia nuclear complex; South Africa's Zulus have a new king - but not all of them accept the monarch; and we mark the 40 years of the Compact Disc.

(Photo: Unidentified attackers seize control of hotel in Mogadishu. Credit: Reuters.)