Former British Islamic State member jailed for terrorism

A member of the so-called Islamic State terror cell known as The Beatles has been jailed for life after being convicted for his role in the murder of American hostages in Syria.

Also in the programme: Ukraine former chief nuclear inspector on the situation at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant; and Tina Brown on Salman Rushdie.

(Picture: Shafee Elsheikh, undated handout picture in Amouda, Syria, released February 9, 2018. Credit: Reuters)

