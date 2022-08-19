Main content

Chinese-Canadian billionaire jailed in Shanghai

The Chinese-Canadian billionaire Xiao Jianhua, once close to senior Communist Party leaders, has been jailed for 13 years by a Shanghai court, for financial offences.

The Chinese-Canadian billionaire Xiao Jianhua, once close to senior Communist Party leaders, has been jailed for 13 years by a Shanghai court, for financial offences.

Also in the programme: we hear from the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres who is in Odessa in Ukraine, trying to keep grain exports flowing and to ensure the safety of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant; and as scientists in the US dramatically increase crop yields in soybeans by genetically boosting photosynthesis - could this GM technology be part of the solution to world food shortages?

(Image: Xiao Jianhua, a Chinese-born Canadian billionaire / Credit: CUHK (The Chinese University of Hong Kong))

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Ukraine's President accuses Russia of “nuclear blackmail” over Zaporizhzhia plant

Next

19/08/2022 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 13:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.