The Chinese-Canadian billionaire Xiao Jianhua, once close to senior Communist Party leaders, has been jailed for 13 years by a Shanghai court, for financial offences.

Also in the programme: we hear from the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres who is in Odessa in Ukraine, trying to keep grain exports flowing and to ensure the safety of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant; and as scientists in the US dramatically increase crop yields in soybeans by genetically boosting photosynthesis - could this GM technology be part of the solution to world food shortages?

(Image: Xiao Jianhua, a Chinese-born Canadian billionaire / Credit: CUHK (The Chinese University of Hong Kong))